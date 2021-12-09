The moment you all have been waiting for is finally here! As the official and first pictures from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding are out. The newlywed shared a series of clicks from their destination wedding in Rajasthan on Instagram and they look gorgeous together. In the photos, we see Kat in red ethnic wear, whereas, Vicky opted for a pastel sherwani. The couple used the same caption while posting first pics from their marriage ceremony.

Vicky Kaushal Weds Katrina Kaif:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

