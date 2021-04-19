Vidyut Jammwal has added a new feather to his hat. As he completes 10 years in the industry, he is all set to embark on a new journey. He has launched his own production industry named Action Hero Films. Abbas Sayyed will be a co-producer.

Check Taran Adarsh's Tweet Here:

