There were reports doing rounds that Vikram Gokhale passed away at a hospital in Pune after prolonged illness. However, his family has denied rumours on his death. The veteran actor’s daughter revealed that he is still critical and has not passed away yet, reports ANI. Actor Vikram Gokhale Passes Away After Suffering From Prolonged Illness.

Vikram Gokhale’s Family On Actor’s Death Rumours

"Veteran Actor Vikram Gokhale is still critical and on life support, he has not passed away yet. Keep praying for him," confirms Vikram Gokhale's daughter (File pic) pic.twitter.com/bs53dFIbxE — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

