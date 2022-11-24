Vikram Gokhale’s wife Vrushali has refuted rumours over her husband’s demise. She revealed to ETimes that the veteran actor is alive. She was quoted as saying, “He slipped into coma yesterday afternoon and post that, he has not responded to touch. He is on ventilator.” She even revealed, “He has had a host of issues, like in heart and kidney. At the moment, he has had a multi-organ failure.” Vikram Gokhale’s Daughter Refutes Death Rumours, Says the Veteran Actor’s Health Is ‘Critical and Has Not Passed Away Yet’.

Vikram Gokhale’s Health Condition

