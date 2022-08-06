Here comes a big surprise! As per reports in BH, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha's teaser is all set to be released in theatres on August 11 during the release of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. The teaser will premiere alongside the release of the Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar starrer. Excited much? Vikram Vedha: Makers of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s Actioner Clear the Air on Film’s Shoot Locations.

Vikram Vedha Teaser Release Date:

BREAKING: Teaser of @iHrithik-starrer #VikramVedha to be out next week; will be shown in cinemas before the shows of #LaalSinghChaddha and #RakshaBandhanhttps://t.co/yeyKbMCQLN — BollyHungama (@Bollyhungama) August 5, 2022

