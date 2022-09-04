It has been a long time since fans have been waiting for the trailer of Vikram Vedha to be dropped online and that’s happening pretty soon. The makers have announced that the trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer would be released on September 8. Check out the poster below: Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan Photographed with GF Saba Azad at the Preview of His Upcoming Film’s Trailer (Watch Video).

Vikram Vedha Trailer Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)