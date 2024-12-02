In a surprising turn of events, Vikrant Massey announced his retirement from acting on Monday (November 2) morning, stating that he will conclude his acting career after two more films. Coincidentally, on the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to watch Massey's latest film, The Sabarmati Report, at the Parliament in Delhi. To attend the special screening of the film at the Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building, Vikrant Massey was spotted arriving at the venue, where he will be joined by PM Modi. Vikrant Massey Announces Retirement From Acting: PM Narendra Modi To Attend Special Screening of ‘The Sabarmati Report’.

Vikrant Massey at Parliament for Screening of 'The Sabarmati Report'

PM Modi to Watch 'The Sabarmati Report' With Vikrant Massey

#Watch- Actor Vikrant Massey reaches Parliament. PM Modi, along with Union Ministers, and several MPs, will watch 'The Sabarmati Report' at the Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also arrived here: @pragyakaushika shares details with… pic.twitter.com/To8H2CRYTo — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 2, 2024

