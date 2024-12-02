Vikrant Massey has announced his retirement from acting following the release of his two upcoming films in 2025. The actor, known for his notable performances in films and TV shows, revealed this decision on December 2, 2024. Following the announcement, his latest film, The Sabarmati Report, based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, is set for a special screening today. According to ANI, PM Narendra Modi will attend the screening at 4 PM at Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament. The Sabarmati Report was released in theatres on November 15. Truth Coming Out: PM Narendra Modi Praises ‘The Sabarmati Report’ Film on Godhra Train Burning.

