Vir Das, having recently clinched the International Emmy for Comedy with Vir Das: Landing, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on November 30 to share moments of the celebratory flower bouquet sent by Priyanka Chopra. The actor-comedian, known for his admiration of Priyanka and her career decisions, lauded her as 'awesome' while expressing gratitude for her thoughtful gesture. International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das Wins Best Comedy Award for Vir Das - Landing; Shefali Shah Misses Best Actress to Karla Souza.

Vir Das Receives Handwritten Letter From PC:

Thank you @priyankachopra for the flowers and for every door you’ve opened for the rest of us. You’re awesome! pic.twitter.com/WPZJ28CFCp — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 30, 2023

