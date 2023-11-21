Vir Das created history as he won the trophy for Vir Das: Landing on Netflix at the International Emmy Awards 2023. The comedian shared the prize with season 3 of UK show Derry Girls. However, actress Shefali Shah who was nominated for Delhi Crime Season 2 missed the Best Actress trophy to Karla Souza. Karla won the award for her performance in the Mexican series La Caida. International Emmy Awards 2023: Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh Get Nominated in Best Performance Category for Delhi Crime S2 and Rocket Boys!

Vir Das Wins Emmy Award:

We have a Tie! The International Emmy for Comedy goes to "Vir Das: Landing” produced by Weirdass Comedy / Rotten Science / Netflix#iemmyWIN pic.twitter.com/XxJnWObM1y — International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 21, 2023

Karla Souza Wins Best Actress Award:

The International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actress goes to "Karla Souza in La Caída [Dive]” produced by Madam / Filmadora / Infinity Hill / Amazon#iemmyWIN pic.twitter.com/m00vlh1KGq — International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 21, 2023

