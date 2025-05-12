Star Indian batsman Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12, with a heartfelt post on Instagram. The 36-year-old broke the news ahead of India's Test series against England, starting June 20. After announcing his retirement from Test cricket following a 14-year career, Virat Kohli was spotted with his wife Anushka Sharma at the Mumbai airport, jetting off to an undisclosed location. The couple seemed in good spirits, smiling and waving at the paparazzi. Talking about their outfits, Virat was seen in a white T-shirt and beige pants, while Anushka kept it cool in a multicoloured shirt and blue jeans. What Does 269 in Virat Kohli's Test Retirement Post Stand For? Know Meaning.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Spotted at Mumbai Airport After Former’s Test Cricket Announcement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Virat Kohli Announces Retirement From Test Cricket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)