Dharma Productions’ first action film franchise is titled Yodha and handsome hunk Sidharth Malhotra is all set to headline it. The upcoming film will be directed by debutant director duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. It was just recently when the makers had dropped the lead actor’s first look and today (November 27), the team has announced that the shooting of the film has started. Sharing two pictures from the sets, the team writes, “Lights, camera and…ACTION! #Yodha filming begins!”

Shooting Of Yodha Starts From Today

