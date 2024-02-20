Patralekhaa is celebrating her birthday today, and her devoted husband, Rajkummar Rao, wished her in the most heartfelt way possible. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Stree actor shared romantic snapshots from their snowy mountain getaway alongside a sweet note. Describing Patralekhaa as God’s favourite child, Rajkummar expressed his unwavering love for her, stating that she completes him. The actor captioned the post, “Happy birthday my love, the most beautiful and strongest girl @patralekhaa. You are the love and light of my life and always remember you are God’s favourite child. You complete me.” For the unversed, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15, 2021, after being together for 11 years. Patralekhaa Shares Adorable Video Montage To Celebrate Rajkummar Rao’s Birthday.

Rajkummar Rao Showers Birthday Love On Patralekhaa:

