Kriti Sanon made a surprising visit to Crew movie show in Mumbai and interacted with the audience, expressing gratitude for the love and support they have been giving to the film. She shared a video of her theatre visit on Instagram, in which she can be heard asking the audience about their favourite scene, and in another shot, she can be heard asking if they want her to be a pilot and even clicked pictures. It seems Kriti had a great time paying a visit to the theatre. Crew Box Office Collection Day 2: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon’s Heist Comedy Film Earns Rs 21.15 Crore in India!.

Kriti Sanon's IG Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

