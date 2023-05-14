The title of Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's untitled film has finally been announced! Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the makers of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, took to their social media and revealed trailer and release date of the flick. FYI, the official trailer of ZHZB will be out on May 15. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the movie is all set to release on June 2 in theatres. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan Treat Fans With a Series of Goofy Selfies (View Pics).

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's Trailer and Release Date Out:

