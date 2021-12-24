It's Christmas Eve 2021 and the much-awaited OST (musical soundtrack or official soundtrack) by Kim Taehyung aka V of BTS, "Christmas Tree" from Netflix's newest offering Our Beloved Summer is finally here. The 25-year-old K-pop star has lent his deep baritone voice to this romantic track and fans are going gaga over it. Both K-pop and K-drama lovers are praising Kim Taehyung for his incredible performance. Fans had been waiting for the release of V's OST "Christmas Tree" ever since it was announced.

BTW Tweeted Details to Listen to V OST 'Christmas Tree'

Watch Video: V - Christmas Tree From Our Beloved Summer

Here's How Fans Are Reacting

OSTs of the century pic.twitter.com/dg2K5nBjYf — 𐤀 (@jinnore) December 24, 2021

Having happy holidays just because of his warmth through these <33 pic.twitter.com/OmIGUkJWXC — Ria⁷ 🤍 GET WELL SOON YOONGI :( (@tanniiesdiary) December 24, 2021

taehyung's isolated vocals in christmas tree, he is incredible pic.twitter.com/jNRj7WaoiC — tae loops (@teteloop) December 24, 2021

Christmas Tree is such a comfort and sweet song. the song sounds like how falling in love at the first sight feels like. It's sweet, comforting and give so many warm feeling inside. i'm in love with Christmas Tree sm. I'm in love with you, Kim Taehyung ♡ pic.twitter.com/gD4ZCwHrj3 — 𝑚𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑎⁷ •ᴗ• 🎄 (@tatamikeu) December 24, 2021

Christmas tree feels like a warm hug, a kiss on the forehead from taehyung... YOU FEEL IT — tonni⁷ 🐻🎂 (@jtoni_n) December 24, 2021

