The 15th match between the Chennai Rhinos and Telugu Warriors has begun and here is how you can watch it live. The Telugu Warriors won the toss and were the first ones to bowl. The match began at 2:30 pm and will conclude at 6:20 pm. It will broadcast on the channel named Zee Anmol Cinema and live stream on the Zee5 YouTube channel as well. Bengal Tigers vs Mumbai Heroes CCL 2023 Match Live Streaming Date and Time: How To Watch the Match 16 of Celebrity Cricket League Online and on TV.

Watch CR vs TW Live Here:

