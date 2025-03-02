The battle for the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2025 trophy will see Chennai Rhinos and Punjab De Sher lock horns in the tournament final on March 2. The Chennai Rhinos vs Punjab De Sher CCL 2025 match will be played at KSCA Cricket Ground in Mysuru and will start at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of CCL 2025 in India. So, fans in India can find viewing options for the Chennai Rhinos vs Punjab De Sher CCL 2025 match live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 3 channels. The live online viewing options Chennai vs Punjab semifinal match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. On Which Channel International Masters League T20 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch IML Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Inaugural Edition.

Chennai Rhinos vs Punjab De Sher CCL 2025 Final

🏏🔥 Final Showdown Awaits! 🔥🏏 The A23 Rummy CCL 2025 Finals is set to be an electrifying clash! 🎇⚡ Grab your tickets NOW before they’re SOLD OUT! 🎟️🏆 📅 Finals: March 2 | 6:30 PM 📍 KSCA Cricket Ground, Mysuru 🎟️ Book your tickets https://t.co/xvVGHVH6mL 📺 Watch Live… pic.twitter.com/oVrDyVU2gO — CCL (@ccl) February 28, 2025

