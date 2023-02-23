Celebrity Cricket League 2023 proceeds to game week 2 and after a rocking start to the season we witnessed a few games of Cricket from the celeb world the tournament moves to game week 2 which will be played on the 25th and 26th of February in Jaipur. Celebs such as Sonu Sood, Ritesh Deshmukh, Kichcha Sudeep and Akhil Akkineni were seen in action in CCL 2023. Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs and Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors are to take place on Feb 25 at Jaipur at 2:30 pm and 7:00 pm respectively. The next day CCL 2023 fixtures include Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers and Punjab De Sher vs Mumbai Heroes which takes place on Feb 26. CCL 2023 New Rules: From Four Innings of 10 Overs to 5-Minute Innings Break, Check Out The New Test Like Format for Celebrity Cricket League’s New Edition.

CCL 2023 Gameweek 2 Fixtures

