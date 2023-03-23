CeeLo Green intended to make a memorable entrance into a birthday party honoring Shawty Lo, and memorable it was for all the wrong reasons. Yes, you heard us right. Things didn't go as it was planned. CeeLo decided to make his entrance grand, he’d join the party on horseback but falls off his horse. Fortunately, no one was hurt and CeeLo quickly recovered, getting back to his feet to enjoy the rest of the party. Avengers: Endgame Bloopers: Earth's Mightiest Superheroes Will Leave You in Splits With Their Funny Moments on Sets (Watch Video).

Check The Post Here:

CeeLo Green falls off horse during entrance to Shawty Lo's birthday party. pic.twitter.com/p0j5lKbXNv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)