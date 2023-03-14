American Celebrity stylist Law Roach says he is retiring. Famous for dressing Spider-Man: No Way Home actress Zendaya and winning accolades for impeccable styling every single time, Law Roach called it quits. The American stylist blamed 'Politics, Lies and False Narratives' for his shocking professional decision.

Celebrity stylist Law Roach says he is retiring. pic.twitter.com/6gAX9gGRK3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 14, 2023

