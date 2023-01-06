Charli XCX has shared a selfie on Instagram and it’s a picture of her post surgical procedure. The singer underwent procedure to get her wisdom tooth removed. She shared the picture with a witty caption that reads, “all my wisdom has gone. dumb and inexplicable decisions only from now on.” Jeremy Renner Shares Selfie From Hospital Post Snow Plowing Accident, Says 'Too Messed Up Now to Type'.

Charli XCX Selfie From Hospital Bed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charli (@charli_xcx)

