The 15th match of CCL 2023 is set to take place between Chennai Rhinos and Telugu Warriors. The match would be played in Jodhpur. It will begin at 2:30pm and conclude at 6:30pm. It will telecast on Zee Channels like Zee Anmol Cinema (Hindi language), Zee Thirai (Tamil language) and Zee Cinemalu (Telugu language). You can also watch the live streaming on Zee5 and CCL’s YouTube channels. Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs CCL 2023 Match Update: Manoj Tiwari’s Team Wins by 75 Runs, Best Bowler Award Goes to Dinesh Lal Yadav, Best Batsman and Man of the Match Pravesh Lal Yadav.

Watch Chennai Rhinos vs Telugu Warriors Match LIVE Here:

