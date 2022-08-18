Here's a good news for all Chiranjeevi fans! As the superstar's next film Godfather's teaser will be out on his birthday i.e August 21. Yes, that's correct. The makers today announced the good news via an intriguing poster. The film stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and Satya Dev in lead roles and will also see a cameo by Salman Khan. Godfather: Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan’s Leaked Picture From the Film’s Set Goes Viral!

Godfather Teaser Update:

