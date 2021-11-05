South superstar Mohanlal celebrated Diwali 2021 with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The former shared a few pictures on his Instagram that see the two stars celebrating the festival of lights in Dubai. Clad in traditional wear, Mohanlal as well as Sanjay could be seen posing and smiling for the camera. Indeed, a perfect photo!

Mohanlal and Sanjay Dutt:

