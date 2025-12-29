Acclaimed filmmaker S Krishnaswamy died on Sunday, December 28, 2025. He breathed his last at a hospital in Chennai at the age of 88. Krishnaswamy had produced over 900 non-fiction films, including the famed docu-film Indus Valley to Indira Gandhi. He had been under treatment for a heart ailment and had visited the hospital on Sunday evening, his daughter Geeta Keishnaraj revealed. In 2009, he was conferred with the Padma Shri and Dr V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to documentary films. Krishnaswamy is survived by his wife, Mohana Krishnaswamy and three daughters. Ranjit Patil Dies at 42: Marathi Cinema in Shock After Actor-Director Passes Away Due to Heart Attack.

Renowned Documentary Filmmaker S Krishnaswamy No More

