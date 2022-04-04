Doja Cat and SZA grabbed a Grammy for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song "Kiss Me More". When the award was being presented, Doja Cat was not present on the stage. She ran up quickly informing everyone that she was in the bathroom. Panting, she added that she has never been so fast before.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

