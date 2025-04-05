Veteran Marathi actor Dr Vilas Ujawane, known for his iconic roles in serials like "Vadalvat" and "Damini", passed away at 62 in Mumbai on Friday, April 4, following a prolonged illness. Hailing from Nagpur, the actor breathed his last at Om Hospital, Borivali, leaving behind his wife Anjali and son Kapil. Ujawane, a BAMS graduate, transitioned from theatre in Nagpur to a celebrated career in Marathi television, film, and drama. Political leaders, including Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and MNS’s Shalini Thackeray, paid heartfelt tributes, remembering him as a versatile performer and compassionate human being. Manoj Kumar Funeral: Veteran Actor Receives Full State Honours, As Wife Breaks Down Inconsolably (Watch Video).

Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute to Dr Vilas Ujawane

Shalini Thackeray Mourns Dr Ujawane’s Death

Shiv Sena: Marathi Industry Lost a Shining Star

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)