There’s some fantastic line-ups of Indian movies that are slated to be released in this year and it includes Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Prabhas’ Salaar, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, Ajith’s Thunivu, Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies and more. IMDb shared the list of Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2023 and it contains 20 Indian films. New Year 2023: From Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to Prabhas' Adipurush, 7 Upcoming Bollywood Movies That Will Arrive With Huge Warning Bells at Box Office - Here's Why!

Most Anticipated Indian Movies Of 2023

2023 is off to a great start! ✨⚡Here is the list of the Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2023. 🌻 Which release are you looking forward to the most? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/00Xwr4HQ2b — IMDb India (@IMDb_in) January 9, 2023

