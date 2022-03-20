After Lee Kang-sung and Son Jun-hyung, another member of GHOST9, Lee Jin-woo has tested positive for COVID-19. He has no no serious symptoms except cough. He got diagnosed with coronavirus despite taking all three doses of vaccine. We wish all three members speedy recovery. GHOST9’s Son Jun-hyung Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)