Halsey has premiered a new live video for her song “Lilith", one of the songs that featured on the album 'If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power'. She collaborated on that entire oeuvre which is co-produced by American Industrial Rock Band Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The New Jersey-born singer also recently released a performance video of ‘You Asked For This'. Halsey's latest engrossing video "Lilith" was directed by Dani Vitale, where she delivered an impassioned live version of the track while submerged in a bathtub in a gloomy background. "Lilith" is also a reference to a demonic figure in Judaic mythology. Singer Halsey Issues Apology for Sharing Pic Depicting Her Eating Disorder.

Enjoy The Song!

