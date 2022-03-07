Han So Hee’s mother Ms Shin had reportedly borrowed money under the actress’ name when she was a minor. The actress’ agency 9ato Entertainment has responded to the fraud cases involving Ms Shin. The statement read, “[Han So Hee’s] mother Ms. Shin used a bank account under Han So Hee’s name in the process of borrowing money. Ms. Shin arbitrarily opened the bank account when Han So Hee was a minor, and she used that account to borrow boney without Han So Hee’s knowledge.”

Statement Issued By Han So Hee’s Agency

Han So Hee's Agency Responds To Reports Of Her Mother's Debtshttps://t.co/eFB9ABNeh8 pic.twitter.com/pLivgYdj8u — Soompi (@soompi) March 7, 2022

