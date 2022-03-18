Diana Penty, who made her debut in Malayalam Cinema with the film Salute, which is currently streaming on SonyLIV, has wished everyone on the occasion of Holi. Posting bright and colourful pictures of her playing with colours, Diana wished everyone the brightest day on this auspicious festival.

Diana Penty Celebrating Holi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)