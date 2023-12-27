Tommy Dorfman, known for 13 Reasons Why, took a stand against Delta Airlines, urging a boycott after what she described as encountering transphobia and threats during an airport incident. Dorfman detailed the distressing experience on social media, alleging that attempts to advocate for herself were met with further discrimination and threats of arrest at LaGuardia Airport. Tommy Dorfman Reintroduces Herself as a Trans Woman; 13 Reasons Why Star Says Her Pronouns Are She/Her (View Post).

See Tommy Dorfman's Viral Video Here:

‘13 Reasons Why’ star Tommy Dorfman calls for boycott of Delta following her experience with the airline: “when you try to advocate for yourself at Delta and are met with even more transphobia and threats of being arrested at laguardia.” pic.twitter.com/NugmNHBKEz — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) December 27, 2023

