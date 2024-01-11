The nominees for the People's Choice Awards 2024 have been announced, and voting is now open. The list spans across 40 categories for TV, movies, music, and pop culture. This year's host is Simu Liu. Taylor Swift, BTS' Jungkook, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and others are nominated for Pop Artist Of The Year. Many stars have been nominated, including Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Taylor Swift, Ryan Gosling, Miley Cyrus, Cody Johnson, HARDY, Nicki Minaj, Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo, Pedro Pascal, and Jennifer Aniston. Plus, reality TV favourites like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Madix, and Charity Lawson are also nominated in other categories. BTS Jungkook Bids Emotional ‘Goodbye’ to Military Ahead of His Military Enlistment, BIGHIT Confirms RM, Jimin and V Have Started the Process!.

View the Full List For Pop Artist Of The Year :

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)