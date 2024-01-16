Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty paid tribute to late actor Matthew Perry at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The In Memoriam segment of the event featured a heartfelt performance on FRIENDS theme song by the trio at the Peacock theatre. Perry, who passed away on October 28 last year, is remembered through this special tribute. The cause of his death, revealed in autopsy reports, was attributed to the acute effects of Ketamine. The performance brought 'smiles' to everyone present, creating a poignant moment in memory of the beloved actor. 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Ali Wong and Bill Hader Share a Sweet Kiss As the Former Bags an Award for Her Performance in Beef (Watch Video).

Watch Charlie Puth, The War and Treaty Performing On FRIENDS Theme Song

The War and Treaty and Charlie Puth perform the "Friends" theme song during the In Memoriam segment of the #Emmys. https://t.co/SiaGD3jesB pic.twitter.com/jreGV1Mim9 — Variety (@Variety) January 16, 2024

