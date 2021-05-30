John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II is roaring at the box office. As it's expected to create history over Memorial Day weekend. According to Variety, the movie has collected a total of $48 million in just three days and is expected to churn $58 million on a four-day weekend. The three-day collection of the horror-thriller happens to be the biggest opening ever in the pandemic era.

Watch Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)