In a really wholesome moment, a cosplayer dressed up as a stormtrooper ran over 100kms to raise money for charity during Star Wars Celebration 2023. While its not confirmed as of now whether the cosplayer was able to meet his goal or how much he did raise, it's still a noble cause that stood out from the show. Daisy Ridley to Return As Rey in New Star Wars Movie - Reports.

Check Out the Video:

A Stormtrooper is currently running 100km on the #StarWarsCelebration showfloor to raise money for charity. pic.twitter.com/3T8eGt0AR0 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 9, 2023

