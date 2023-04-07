Actor Daisy Ridley is set to return as Rey in the upcoming Star Wars movie directed by Ms Marvel helmer Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. According to entertainment website Variety, the news was revealed at the Star Wars Celebration in London on Friday. Daisy Ridley's Amazing Rap Recapping All 8 Star Wars Films on the Jimmy Fallon Show is Driving Fans Crazy (Watch Video).

Pakistani filmmaker Obaid-Chinoy will direct the movie from a script by Steven Knight. The film follows the events of Rise of Skywalker, and will focus on Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order. Daisy Ridley 'Wept All Day' After Wrapping Up Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Dave Filoni and James Mangold are also directing two other new movies in the Star Wars franchise, one of which will be centered on the dawn of the Jedi and the other on the New Republic.