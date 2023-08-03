The ongoing actors' strike has seen many high-profile Hollywood stars come out and show their support for the union, and more continue to join them. The latest of them are Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller who were seen joining the SAG-AFTRA picket line in NYC where stars like Bryan Cranston, Brendan Fraser and more were present as well. Bryan Cranston Calls Out Bob Iger in an Inspiring Speech at the NYC SAG-AFTRA Strike Rally, Says 'We Will Not Have You Take Away Our Right to Work' (Watch Video).

Check Out Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller at the NYC Strike Rally:

Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller at the #SAGAFTRA strike in NYC. pic.twitter.com/Guc0iqkc8I — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) August 2, 2023

