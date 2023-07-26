With the SAG-AFTRA strike in full force now, actor Bryan Cranston took to the stage at the NYC rally to deliver a speech that got everyone cheering. Calling out Disney CEO Bob Iger for his comments earlier about the unions, Cranston didn't mince his words and let his feelings be known as the actor made it clear that no one will have their jobs be "taken away" and be "given to robots." Cranston also rallied that those striking will not allow the studios to take away their "dignity." SAG-AFTRA Strike: Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston and Other A-Listers Join Actors Strike Rally in Times Square.

Check Out Bryan Cranston's Speech:

Bryan Cranston delivers a rousing speech addressed to Bob Iger at a SAG-AFTRA strike rally in Times Square: "We will not allow you to take our dignity. We are union through and through all the way to the end." https://t.co/M0Cs5ahWZo pic.twitter.com/IILje2O5Fi — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2023

