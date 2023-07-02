Adele is definitely a Lady Gaga fan! Well, during her recent Weekends With Adele performance in Las Vegas, the singer was seen talking to the audience and revealing her "best karaoke song.” Adele quizzed fans if they could guess her fave karaoke number and instantly answered it's "Bad Romance." She even proceeded to belt out a couple lines from the track. Adele Cries After Seeing a Widower Fan Holding Up Photo of His Wife During Her LA Concert (Watch Video).

Adele Is a True Lady Gaga Fan:

Adele says Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” is her favorite karaoke song. pic.twitter.com/a201R2cS7o — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 1, 2023

Watch "Bad Romance" Song:

