English singer Adele is rolling in the deep in a pool of tears. The singer burst into tears after seeing a man with a picture of his late wife on his phone in the crowd at her concert. The "Easy On Me" hitmaker grew more and more emotional as she walked through the audience at her Las Vegas residency show. After seeing the picture close-up, Adele attempted to continue with her performance of "Someone Like You", before struggling to hold back her tears as she dedicated the tear-jerking ballad to the man.

She began, "When I walk through the crowd, I wish you could see what I can see. Because I know I talk to a few people every night, but then I just see little stories of people happening." The overwhelmed singer continued: "There was a man, he's just there, holding his phone up. I think that's his wife on the phone, and I don't think she's here, and it just really moved me. I'm so sorry for your loss, and I didn't realise what you were showing me until I was over here." Adele Wishes Megan Thee Stallion a 'Very Very Merry Christmas' During Her Performance, Says 'Do What You Want Now Baby' (Watch Video).

Watch Adele Crying:

“Adele got emotional after singing Someone Like You! She spotted a man who was at the show alone. The man was holding his phone up and on his phone was a picture of his wife who had passed away.” Crying 😭 Credit: Adelefandom/instagram #adele #WeekendsWithAdele pic.twitter.com/kFRojr4szb — _NickRyan_ 🪐🍷 (@_nickryan_) January 28, 2023

She added, "I see these little pockets of people's lives as I walk through and it's so beautiful."

