Zack Snyder's Justice League's existence is all thanks to the crazy trending of Release Snyder Cut on Twitter. DC fans made it happen and now they have a new mission. They are now trending Deathstroke HBOMax to make Warner Bros continue the series. Even the actor who plays the character, Joe Manganiello, is siding with them.

Check out Joe Manganiello's post supporting the campaign...

