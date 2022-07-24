WandaVision's villain Agatha Harkness is getting a spinoff series of her own is old news. But unlike earlier reports it isn't now named as Agatha: House of Harkness; it will be called Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Kathryn Hahn Birthday Special: From WandaVision to We’re the Millers, 5 Best Roles of the Actor That Showcase Her Vivacious and Valiant Acting.

'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' drops Winter 2023 pic.twitter.com/UVyYvDFKei — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)