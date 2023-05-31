Al Pacino, 83, is set to become a dad for the fourth time. The actor’s 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, is allegedly pregnant and just one month away from giving birth. Noor has been linked to Pacino since April 2022. Al has three children, two with Beverly D'Angelo and one with Jan Tarrant. Robert De Niro Becomes Father to His Seventh Child; The Godfather Star Confirms He Had a Baby in Recent Interview.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

82-year-old Al Pacino is expecting his fourth child with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/LiCkOaBXgX — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)