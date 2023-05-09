Robert De Niro recently reveals some good news for his fans in a recent interview with Brittnee Blair. When she asked the Hollywood legend about his kids saying "I know you have six kids,” to which The Godfather actor corrected her, replying "Seven, actually." "I Just had a baby," Robert De Niro added. Kelly Mi Li and William Ma Blessed with Baby Girl! Bling Empire Actor Drops First Pic of Their Daughter on Instagram.

