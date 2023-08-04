Al Pacino, 83, was seen with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, out on a date night in Santa Monica, USA. The celebrity couple were pictured in a car following their visit to the Giorgio Baldi restaurant as Pacino sat in the passenger seat and Alfallah, sat behind the wheel. Al sported a casual look, wearing a black polo shirt, a blazer, and loose pants, with a black cap, while Alfallah opted for a black fitted dress. Al Pacino, 83, Becomes Dad Again As He Welcomes Baby With 29-Year-Old Girlfriend Noor Alfallah!.

Check Out Al Pacino and His Girlfriend Noor Alfallah's Pictures Here:

+ Al and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, after dinner in Santa Monica. pic.twitter.com/6kCrePMDuf — Pacino's World 👑 (@worldpacino) August 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)