Rumours about trouble in Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s marriage sparked widespread discussion among fans after it was noticed that the singer had unfollowed his wife on Instagram. Justin later posted a clarification on his Instagram Story—though it was later deleted—stating, “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife.” However, speculation about an impending divorce continued to circulate. ‘Sh*t Is Getting Suss Out Here’: Justin Bieber Reveals That ‘Someone Else’ Unfollowed Wife Hailey Bieber From His Instagram Account.

Putting the rumours to rest, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber stepped out in style in New York City after a dinner date. Hailey looked chic in an oversized leather jacket cinched at the waist, paired with black sunglasses, sheer black tights and black heels. She styled her hair in a slicked-back look, secured with a clip at the back. Meanwhile, Justin embraced a casual, layered look with a hoodie under a long grey cardigan, topped with a green coat. He teamed it up with black pants and completed his look with stylish sunglasses, beige shoes and a dark brown beanie. Justin Bieber-Hailey Bieber’s USD 300 Million Divorce Rumours: Is Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Ongoing Sex Trafficking Case the Cause of the Couple’s Marital Crisis? Here’s What We Know.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber in NYC

Justin and Hailey Bieber spotted out in New York (February 4) pic.twitter.com/a7TszpaRPi — BieberRoots Media (@M_BieberRootsPT) February 5, 2025

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in September 2024, just three weeks after welcoming their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

