While Marvel didn't bring a new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to CCXP, they however, did honour the legacy of Paul Rudd's Scott Lang in this special look that gave us a short new glimpse at the upcoming film. Showcasing us his journey from the original Ant-Man to Avengers: Endgame, Scott surely has come a long way. Starring Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Jonathan Majors and more, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases in theatres on February 17, 2023. Ant-Man and the Wasp - Quantumania Trailer: Jonathan Majors' Kang Asks Scott Lang For Help in this First Look at Paul Rudd's Marvel Film (Watch Video).

Check Out the Special Look:

